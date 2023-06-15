Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Light Bowling Workload at NCA, Targets Asia Cup 2023 Return

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Light Bowling Workload at NCA, Targets Asia Cup 2023 Return

Jasprit Bumrah underwent a back surgery in New Zealand earlier this year and hasn't played cricket since last September.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since last September. (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Jasprit Bumrah is eyeing a Asia Cup 2023 return after the India pacer started light bowling workloads recently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, according to reports. India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is also recuperating at the NCA, too is eyeing to make an competitive comeback in the continental championship that is set for a August 31 start.

Based on a report in ESPN Cricinfo, both Bumrah and Iyer are focussing mainly on physiotherapy and the NCA Medical staff are optimistic about their availability in the Asia Cup. Bumrah suffered a recussing back injury that made him miss the T20 World Cup in Australia.

You may like to read

The Indian pacer then missed the Bangladesh tour before being named in the ODI squad against Sri Lanka in January. However, he was soon ruled out of the series and the subsequent New Zealand series and the Border Gavaskar Trophy that followed.

There were reports that Bumrah will return in IPL 2023 for Mumbai Indians and play selective matches to allow him gradual return to competitive cricket. However, he missed the Indian Premier League too.

On the other hand, Iyer suffered a back injury on the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad against Australia in the BGT and was ruled out of the Australia ODIs as well. The middle-order batter underwent a surgery in London and is now undergoing physiotherapy.

Pant Recovering Fast

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant, who shared a video on his recovery on Wednesday, also is recovering fast than expected. The India wicketkeeper has started walking without crutches and climb stairs without support.

Although Pant is unlikely to play any cricket in 2023, but it is understood that the southpaw is largely pain-free at the moment and working on increasing his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.