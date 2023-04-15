Home

Jasprit Bumrah Starts Rehab At NCA After Surgery, Shreyas Iyer To Go Under Knife Soon: BCCI

Both Both Jasprit Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer are ruled out of India's WTC Final against Australia in June.

New Delhi: The BCCI on Saturday said that Jasprit Bumrah has started his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) after undergoing a surgery on his lower back in New Zealand while Shreyas Iyer is to go under the knife next week.

“Mr Jasprit Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand on his lower back, which was successful and he remains pain-free. The fast bowler was advised by the specialist to start his rehab six weeks after the surgery and accordingly, Mr Bumrah has commenced his rehab management at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Friday,” BCCI said in a statement.

“Mr Shreyas Iyer is scheduled to undergo surgery for his lower back issue next week. He will remain under the surgeon’s care for two weeks and will return to the NCA after that for rehabilitation,” the statement added.

