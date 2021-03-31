Jasprit Bumrah is back into training after taking some time out from his busy professional career to get married earlier this month. Bumrah shared a video of himself on social media lifting weights inside what appears to be his hotel room after he joined his Mumbai Indians squad for the IPL 2021 which will get underway from April 9 in Chennai. Also Read - Rishabh Pant Named Captain of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, Shreyas Iyer Ruled Out With Injury

Bumrah got married to sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony on March 15. He was part of the England Tests but took a break after playing in two Tests as India went on to win the four-match series 3-1.

The 27-year-old fast bowler also skipped the preceding white-ball matches that saw India besting England 3-2 in a five-match T20I series before they prevailed in the three-match ODI series as well. Now, with cricketers from across the globe beginning to join their respective IPL franchises, Bumrah, too, has entered his team's bio-secure bubble.

“Quarantining and getting those reps in,” Bumrah posted on Twitter.

Quarantining and getting those reps in 💯 pic.twitter.com/FZZeNEei5K — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, MI captain Rohit Sharma too joined his squad after playing an important role in India’s dominating show across formats in Australia and at home. He is the most successful IPL captain in terms of the titles won, having led his franchise to a record five trophies so far.

MI are the defending champions and will get their campaign underway on the opening day of the season when they take on three-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk.

The trio of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav who all were part of the India limited-overs matches have also linked up with the squad.

MI will play their first five matches of the season in Chennai before flying down to Delhi for their next four outings. They will fly down South again in Bengaluru for three matches before landing in Kolkata for the final leg of their league stage.