Ahead of Indian cricket team’s World Cup opening fixture against South Africa on June 5, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been summoned for a doping test. Dope control official on Monday took Bumrah for conducting a test during the team’s practice session at the Rose Bowl stadium in Southampton.

There were a total of two sittings in the test. In the first round, Bumrah was taken for a urine test and after 45 minutes, the blood sample of the pacer was taken.

Under every ICC event, every Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) player has to undergo a doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

A BCCI source confirmed that Bumrah was indeed taken for a doping test. However, the source did not reveal whether any other player is scheduled to undergo a doping test.

(With ANI Inputs)