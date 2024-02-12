Home

Jasprit Bumrah to be Rested During 4th Test at Ranchi vs England Due to Workload Management – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Bumrah is going to be rested for the fourth Test at Ranchi. This is to ensure he gets ample rest before the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala.

Jasprit Bumrah Becomes First Indian Pacer To Achieve No.1 Test Ranking

Rajkot: Jasprit Bumrah has had quite a memorable last month where he became the No. 1 Test bowler in the world and then he came up with a match-winning performance against England at Vizag where he picked up nine wickets to help India win the Test and level the series. As per a report on The Times of India, Bumrah is going to be rested for the fourth Test at Ranchi. This is to ensure he gets ample rest before the fifth and final Test at Dharamsala. Earlier, there were whispers that he could be rested at Rajkot, but that is not going to happen it seems with the series locked at 1-1.

One of the major reasons why Bumrah is going to feature in the Rajkot Test is in all probability because the strip is expected to be good for batters and the veteran Indian pacer has shown in the past that even on pitches that do not offer a lot for the bowlers – he can have an impact.

