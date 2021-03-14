Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is all set to get married to Sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan. Reports suggest that the wedding would take place over the weekend – which means it could happen today. The wedding is set to take place in Goa and only 20 guests are invited for the ceremony – which is being kept under the wraps. Also Read - LIVE India vs England 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score And Updates: Virat Kohli & Co Look to Bounce Back

Recent reports suggest that no mobile phones would be permitted for the marriage – which means pictures would be rare. The to-be-couple are keeping things hush-hush during the pandemic and it is assumed that is for health reasons.

Bumrah and Sanjana have been successful in not divulging any details about the wedding. Speculations started doing the rounds when Bumrah opted out of the fourth and final Test against England at Ahmedabad due to 'personal reasons.' Unfortunately, none of his teammates and colleagues would be attending the wedding as they are in a bio-bubble during the ongoing England series.

Sanjana – who is an ex-Miss India finalist – has been covering IPL and a lot of other Indian matches and it is believed the two met during that time and fell for each other. She also hosts the ‘KKR Diaries’ during the IPL.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is expected to make a comeback in the upcoming three-match ODI series against England which starts on March 23. The senior pacer of the side would be expected to get back in rhythm during the series. He would be busy as the Indian Premier League would follow next and he will be a key member of the Mumbai Indians outfit.

Last year, Bumrah was among the top wicket-takers of the IPL season.