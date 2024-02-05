Home

Jasprit Bumrah to Miss 3rd Test at Rajkot vs England: Rahul Dravid-Rohit Sharma May Give Pacer Break – REPORT

Ind vs Eng: Bumrah is set to play the IPL in a few day's time as well and then would be a vital cog for India at the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Jasprit Bumrah (credit: Twitter)

Vizag: Jasprit Bumrah was the star of the show for India in the second Test in Vizag where he picked up nine wickets. Bumrah’s spell in the first essay helped India get a healthy lead which eventually helped them win the match by 106 runs and level the series. But now, it seems Bumrah would be given a break by Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Bumrah bowled 32 top overs over four days of the Test.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, Bumrah would be rested for the Test at Rajkot as part of workload management. Bumrah is set to play the IPL in a few day’s time as well and then would be a vital cog for India at the T20 World Cup later in the year.

Soon after the second Test got over on Monday, chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar was seen having a long chat with Dravid and Rohit and certainly the talk must have been about the blueprint ahead. The report also claims that Mohammed Siraj, who was rested for the Vizag Test is set to rejoin the squad.

There is uncertainty over Ravindra Jadeja’s availability too, after he suffered a hamstring injury in the first Test. Like KL Rahul, Jadeja was also ruled out from the second game and remains doubtful for the third and fourth Tests.

At the post-match presser, Dravid did not sound too certain about Virat Kohli’s availability as well for the Rajkot Test. Kohli opted out from the first two Test matches against England citing personal reasons. The BCCI had named the squads for the first two Tests. With a gap of almost 10 days, the squads for the final three Tests are likely to be announced a few days later.

The five-match series is currently locked at 1-1 after India defeated England at Vizag. England had won the first game in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

