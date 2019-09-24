It is a big setback for India as premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the Test series against South Africa following a minor stress fracture in his lower back. Umesh Yadav has been named as his replacement and he will join the squad. “The injury was detected during a routine radiological screening. He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA and will be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team,” a BCCI release stated.

India’s updated squad for South Africa Tests: Virat Kohli (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Wriddhiman Saha (Wicket-keeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill