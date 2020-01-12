India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to receive the Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketers for the year 2018-19 at the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday. Bumrah has been at the forefront of the India’s fast bowling contingent’s rise playing pivotal role in all three formats.

For the last four years, the award has belonged to India captain Virat Kohli, who has won it a record five times. Offspinner R Ashwin and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also received it in 2012-13 and 2013-14 respectively.

Since making his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has played 12 Tests and already taken 62 wickets at an average of 19.24 including five five-wicket hauls. He scalped 21 wickets during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar trophy, a series in which India made history by beating Australia on their soil for the first time in 71 years.

In August last year, Bumrah became only the second Indian bowler to pick up a Test hat-trick and picked up 13 wickets as India steamrolled West Indies 2-0. Bumrah has recorded a five-wicket-haul in England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat. Bumrah continues to hold the No. 1 rank in the ICC Men’s ODI bowling despite having not played the 50-over format since July.

Bumrah will also be presented the Dilip Sardesai Award for taking maximum wickets – 34 wickets from six Tests at an average of 14.02. For the most runs, Cheteshwar Pujara, with 677 runs from eight Tests at an average of over 52 and three centuries, will be honoured. His Test teammate Mayank Agarwal has been rewarded for a stellar year, getting the best international debut award in the men’s category. The opener has scored 872 runs from nine matches at an impressive average of 67.07 with two double centuries.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav will take the top prize in women’s category and will be awarded the best international woman cricketer women. Poonam has picked up 14 wickets from eight ODIs and 20 wickets from 15 T20I games between October 2018 to September 2019. Her India teammate Smriti Mandhana has scored the highest runs – 349 from six matches and will receive a trophy and a cheque for her efforts.

BCCI ANNUAL AWARDS 2018-19 – List of winners

Sr. No.AWARDWINNER PERFORMANCE
1COL. C.K. NAYUDU LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARDKrishnamachari SrikkanthCitation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 25 lakhsIn 43 Test Scored 2062 Runs @29.88 With 2 Centuries And 12 Half Centuries, 123 HS
In 146 ODI Scored 4091 Runs @29.01 With 4 Centuries AndD 27 Half Centuries, HS 123
2BCCI LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR WOMENAnjum ChopraCitation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 25 lakhsIn 12 Test Scored 548 Runs @ 30.44 WithH 4 Half Centuries, 98 HS
In  127 ODI  2856 Runs Scored @31.38 With 1 Century And 18 Half Centuries, 100 HS
In 18 T20 241 Runs Scored @17.21, 37* HS
3BCCI SPECIAL AWARDDilip DoshiCitation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs eachIn 33 Test   129 Runs Scored and 114 Wickets taken  @30.71,  BB 6 FOR 102. In 15 ODI 9 Runs Scored And 22 Wickets taken @23.81,BB 4 FOR 30
4DILIP SARDESAI AWARD – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19Cheteshwar PujaraTrophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhsIn 8 matches 677 runs @52.07 with 3 centuries and 2 half centuries, HS 193
5DILIP SARDESAI AWARD – HIGHEST WICKETS IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19Jasprit BumrahTrophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhsIn 6 matches 34 wkts @14.02 with 3 5wkt haul, 6 for 27 being the BB
6 HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS -2018-19- WOMENSmriti MandhanaTrophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhsIn 6 matches 349 runs @69.80 with 3 half Centuries and 1 Century, HS 105
7 HIGHEST WICKETS IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS – 2018-19 – WOMENJhulan GoswamiTrophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhsIn 6 matches 11 wkts @16.36 with 1 4wkt haul.
8POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER- MENJasprit BumrahCitation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs eachTest vs Aus & WI 34 wickets from 6 matches, ODI: 31 wickets from 17 matches, ITT 8 wickets from 7 matches 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019
9 BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER – WOMENPoonam YadavCitation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs eachWODI: 14 wickets from 8 matches WITT: 20 wickets from 15 matches,        1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019
10BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT – MENMayank AgarwalTrophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhsIn 9 Test matches scored 872 runs @67.07 with 3 Centuries and 3 Half Centuries, 243 HS
11BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT- WOMEN Shafali VermaTrophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhsIn 9 T20 matches scored 222 runs @27.75 with 2 half centuries, HS 73
12LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN THE RANJI TROPHY, 2018-19Shivam Dube of Mumbai C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs632 runs @52.67 in 8 matches with 2 centuries and 3 half centuries. 23 wkts @23.21 with 7/53 as BB
13LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN DOMESTIC LIMITED-OVERS COMPETITIONS, 2018-19Nitish Rana of DDCATrophy and cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs443 runs@49.22 in 10 matches with 1 century and 3 half centuries. 8 wkts @27.50 with 2/9 as BB
14MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2018-19Milind Kumar of Sikkim C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 2.5 lakhs1331 runs @121 in 8 matches with 6 centuries in cluding 2 double centuries and 4 half centuries  .
15MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2018-19Ashutosh Aman of Bihar C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 2.5 lakhs68 wkts @1.9 with 5 ten wkts in a match and 9 five wkts in an innings in  7 matches
16M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2018-19Manan Hingrajia of Gujarat C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs872runs @67.08 in 10 Matches with 3 centuries and 3 half centuries.
17M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2018-19Sidak Singh of Cricket Association of PondicherryTrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs63 wickets @ 2.5 with 1 ten wkts and 4 five wkts. in an innings  in 8 matches.
18M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2018-19Vathsal Govind of Kerala C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs1235 runs @ 123.5 in 8 matches with 5 centuries including 1 triple century, and 6 half centuries.
19M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2018-19Apurva Anand of Bihar Cricket AssociationTrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs62 wickets @ 10.54 with 8 five wickets. in an innings in 8 matches
20JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2018-19Aryan Hooda of Jharkhand State C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs903 runs @ 75.25 in 9 matches with 4 centuries and 1 half century.
21JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2018-19Abhishek Yadav of Jharkhand State C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs46 wickets @ 1.8 with 4 five wkts. in an innings  in 9 matches.
22JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (SR DOMESTIC) OF 2018-19 (SR WOMEN ONE DAY)Deepti Sharma of Cricket Association of BengalTrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs487 runs @ 69.57 in 11 matches with 2 centuries and 2 half century. (SWOD)
23JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (JR DOMESTIC) OF 2018-19 Shafali Verma of Haryana C ATrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 LakhsOverall she scored 1923 runs @ 46.90 in 46 matches with 7 centuries and 5 half century including One Day and T20 (She played Senior, U23, U19)
24BEST UMPIRE IN DOMESTIC CRICKET IN 2018-19Virender SharmaTrophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
25BEST PERFORMANCE IN BCCI DOMESTIC TOURNAMENTS OF 2018-19Vidarbha C AMEMENTOWinner – Ranji Trophy, Men U23 One Day, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Irani Cup, Runner Up – Cooch Behar Trophy

Since 2006-07, The BCCI Awards are a set of annual cricket awards given by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, recognising and honouring the best Indian international and domestic cricketers of the year.