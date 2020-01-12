|Sr. No.
|AWARD
|WINNER
|
|PERFORMANCE
|1
|COL. C.K. NAYUDU LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
|Krishnamachari Srikkanth
|Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 25 lakhs
|In 43 Test Scored 2062 Runs @29.88 With 2 Centuries And 12 Half Centuries, 123 HS
In 146 ODI Scored 4091 Runs @29.01 With 4 Centuries AndD 27 Half Centuries, HS 123
|2
|BCCI LIFE TIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD FOR WOMEN
|Anjum Chopra
|Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 25 lakhs
|In 12 Test Scored 548 Runs @ 30.44 WithH 4 Half Centuries, 98 HS
In 127 ODI 2856 Runs Scored @31.38 With 1 Century And 18 Half Centuries, 100 HS
In 18 T20 241 Runs Scored @17.21, 37* HS
|3
|BCCI SPECIAL AWARD
|Dilip Doshi
|Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs each
|In 33 Test 129 Runs Scored and 114 Wickets taken @30.71, BB 6 FOR 102. In 15 ODI 9 Runs Scored And 22 Wickets taken @23.81,BB 4 FOR 30
|4
|DILIP SARDESAI AWARD – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19
|Cheteshwar Pujara
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhs
|In 8 matches 677 runs @52.07 with 3 centuries and 2 half centuries, HS 193
|5
|DILIP SARDESAI AWARD – HIGHEST WICKETS IN TEST CRICKET- 2018-19
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhs
|In 6 matches 34 wkts @14.02 with 3 5wkt haul, 6 for 27 being the BB
|6
| HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS -2018-19- WOMEN
|Smriti Mandhana
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhs
|In 6 matches 349 runs @69.80 with 3 half Centuries and 1 Century, HS 105
|7
| HIGHEST WICKETS IN ONE DAY INTERNATIONALS – 2018-19 – WOMEN
|Jhulan Goswami
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhs
|In 6 matches 11 wkts @16.36 with 1 4wkt haul.
|8
|POLLY UMRIGAR AWARD BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER- MEN
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs each
|Test vs Aus & WI 34 wickets from 6 matches, ODI: 31 wickets from 17 matches, ITT 8 wickets from 7 matches 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019
|9
| BEST INTERNATIONAL CRICKETER – WOMEN
|Poonam Yadav
|Citation, trophy and cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs each
|WODI: 14 wickets from 8 matches WITT: 20 wickets from 15 matches, 1 October 2018 to 30 September 2019
|10
|BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT – MEN
|Mayank Agarwal
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhs
|In 9 Test matches scored 872 runs @67.07 with 3 Centuries and 3 Half Centuries, 243 HS
|11
|BEST INTERNATIONAL DEBUT- WOMEN
| Shafali Verma
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2 lakhs
|In 9 T20 matches scored 222 runs @27.75 with 2 half centuries, HS 73
|12
|LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN THE RANJI TROPHY, 2018-19
|Shivam Dube of Mumbai C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs
|632 runs @52.67 in 8 matches with 2 centuries and 3 half centuries. 23 wkts @23.21 with 7/53 as BB
|13
|LALA AMARNATH AWARD FOR THE BEST ALL-ROUNDER IN DOMESTIC LIMITED-OVERS COMPETITIONS, 2018-19
|Nitish Rana of DDCA
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 5 lakhs
|443 runs@49.22 in 10 matches with 1 century and 3 half centuries. 8 wkts @27.50 with 2/9 as BB
|14
|MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Milind Kumar of Sikkim C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2.5 lakhs
|1331 runs @121 in 8 matches with 6 centuries in cluding 2 double centuries and 4 half centuries .
|15
|MADHAVRAO SCINDIA AWARD – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN THE RANJI TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Ashutosh Aman of Bihar C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 2.5 lakhs
|68 wkts @1.9 with 5 ten wkts in a match and 9 five wkts in an innings in 7 matches
|16
|M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Manan Hingrajia of Gujarat C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|872runs @67.08 in 10 Matches with 3 centuries and 3 half centuries.
|17
|M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U23) COL. C K NAYUDU TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Sidak Singh of Cricket Association of Pondicherry
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|63 wickets @ 2.5 with 1 ten wkts and 4 five wkts. in an innings in 8 matches.
|18
|M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Vathsal Govind of Kerala C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|1235 runs @ 123.5 in 8 matches with 5 centuries including 1 triple century, and 6 half centuries.
|19
|M.A. CHIDAMBARAM TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U19) COOCH BEHAR TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Apurva Anand of Bihar Cricket Association
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|62 wickets @ 10.54 with 8 five wickets. in an innings in 8 matches
|20
|JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST RUN GETTER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Aryan Hooda of Jharkhand State C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|903 runs @ 75.25 in 9 matches with 4 centuries and 1 half century.
|21
|JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – HIGHEST WICKET-TAKER IN (U16) VIJAY MERCHANT TROPHY IN 2018-19
|Abhishek Yadav of Jharkhand State C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|46 wickets @ 1.8 with 4 five wkts. in an innings in 9 matches.
|22
|JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (SR DOMESTIC) OF 2018-19 (SR WOMEN ONE DAY)
|Deepti Sharma of Cricket Association of Bengal
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|487 runs @ 69.57 in 11 matches with 2 centuries and 2 half century. (SWOD)
|23
|JAGMOHAN DALMIYA TROPHY – BEST WOMAN CRICKETER (JR DOMESTIC) OF 2018-19
| Shafali Verma of Haryana C A
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|Overall she scored 1923 runs @ 46.90 in 46 matches with 7 centuries and 5 half century including One Day and T20 (She played Senior, U23, U19)
|24
|BEST UMPIRE IN DOMESTIC CRICKET IN 2018-19
|Virender Sharma
|Trophy and cheque for Rs. 1.50 Lakhs
|25
|BEST PERFORMANCE IN BCCI DOMESTIC TOURNAMENTS OF 2018-19
|Vidarbha C A
|MEMENTO
|Winner – Ranji Trophy, Men U23 One Day, Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Irani Cup, Runner Up – Cooch Behar Trophy