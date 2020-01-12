India fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is set to receive the Polly Umrigar award for the best international cricketers for the year 2018-19 at the BCCI Annual Awards on Sunday. Bumrah has been at the forefront of the India’s fast bowling contingent’s rise playing pivotal role in all three formats.

For the last four years, the award has belonged to India captain Virat Kohli, who has won it a record five times. Offspinner R Ashwin and fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also received it in 2012-13 and 2013-14 respectively.

Since making his Test debut in January 2018, Bumrah has played 12 Tests and already taken 62 wickets at an average of 19.24 including five five-wicket hauls. He scalped 21 wickets during the 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar trophy, a series in which India made history by beating Australia on their soil for the first time in 71 years.

In August last year, Bumrah became only the second Indian bowler to pick up a Test hat-trick and picked up 13 wickets as India steamrolled West Indies 2-0. Bumrah has recorded a five-wicket-haul in England, Australia, South Africa and West Indies becoming the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat. Bumrah continues to hold the No. 1 rank in the ICC Men’s ODI bowling despite having not played the 50-over format since July.

Bumrah will also be presented the Dilip Sardesai Award for taking maximum wickets – 34 wickets from six Tests at an average of 14.02. For the most runs, Cheteshwar Pujara, with 677 runs from eight Tests at an average of over 52 and three centuries, will be honoured. His Test teammate Mayank Agarwal has been rewarded for a stellar year, getting the best international debut award in the men’s category. The opener has scored 872 runs from nine matches at an impressive average of 67.07 with two double centuries.

Legspinner Poonam Yadav will take the top prize in women’s category and will be awarded the best international woman cricketer women. Poonam has picked up 14 wickets from eight ODIs and 20 wickets from 15 T20I games between October 2018 to September 2019. Her India teammate Smriti Mandhana has scored the highest runs – 349 from six matches and will receive a trophy and a cheque for her efforts.

BCCI ANNUAL AWARDS 2018-19 – List of winners