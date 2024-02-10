'Bumrah Was Desperate To Play With Kohli': Shastri Recalls Phone Call That Changed India's Bowling Fortunes

Home

‘Jasprit Bumrah Was Desperate To Play With Virat Kohli’: Ravi Shastri Recalls Phone Call That Changed India’s Bowling Fortunes

New Delhi: Former India captain Ravi Shastri recalled his first phone call with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and also revealed how it has changed the bowling fortunes of India. Bumrah recently climbed the Test rankings after his steller performance in the second Test match against England.

Shastri revealed that Bumrah was super excited to play in the longest format of the game and making debut in Test would be the biggest day of his life.

“I remember my first call to him, it was in Kolkata. I asked him, would he be interested in Test cricket. He said that would be the biggest day of his life,” Shastri recalled.

“He was labelled as a white-ball cricketer without asking him. But I knew. I wanted to see how hungry he was. I told him to get ready, be prepared. I told him I was going to unleash him in South Africa.”

Bumrah made his Test debut while Shastri was the head coach in 2018 the speedster played his first Test match against South Africa in 2018.

“He’s so excited to be playing and doing well in Test cricket,” said Shastri.

Shastri also said that Bumrah was desperate to play with Kohli.

“He was desperate to play Test cricket with Virat Kohli. They know, at the end of the day, no one remembers white ball averages. They will always remember your numbers in Test cricket.”

