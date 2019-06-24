ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mumbai Indians teammates Yuvraj Singh and Jasprit umrah engaged in a lovable banter on Instagram. Bumrah posted a picture of him while endorsing a facewash. Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh found it funny and that is how the banter started. “Yes, u have lots of them! Use it now,” Yuvraj’s comment read. It did not stop there as Bumrah gave up with a response. “@yuvisofficial yuvi pa I know you have been searching for an anti ageing cream to feel young. you’ll soon find the product soon,” Bumrah’s hilarious response read.

Meanwhile, Bumrah is in red-hot form with the ball. He bagged the Man of the Match against Afghanistan for his splendid spell.

“That gives you a lot of confidence, if the captain has so much of trust in you, that gives you a lot of confidence to trust yourself and clear my head in terms of how I want to execute. We saw that wicket was getting slower and slower with the older ball, you need to be more accurate and bowl stump to stump. This is a big ground and there was reverse swing, but you need to rely on your yorkers as well and play according to the situation. It was a tight game and I backed my skills. Sometimes when you run behind wickets, you don’t get wickets. We wanted to create pressure and take the run rate high. As soon as the required rate gets high, you get wickets. Gives us healthy competition in the side and we (bowlers) all discuss as what to do and how things are going. It’s a good sign when everyone is chipping in with the wickets,” said Bumrah while bagging the Man of the Match.