Kuldeep Yadav loves to shave and keep it clean, that is exactly what his latest Instagram video hints at. The chinaman shared a promotional video featuring him where he is getting rid of his beard. In his latest video, he demonstrates how shaving can be a soothing experience. “Ab #NoMoreFoamo chillate hai, howwazat nahi! #SkinKaGuardian #BreakTheBeard,” he wrote in the post. Some of Kuldeep’s teammates found the act extremely funny and hilarious. From Jasprit Bumrah to Yuzvendra Chahal, they roasted Kuldeep. After watching the video, Yadav’s bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal couldn’t stop his laughter and an embarrassed Kuldeep responded, “hehehe for a change.”

Kuldeep’s agony did not end there as star pacer Jasprit Bumrah started wondering what Kuldeep is doing? He used the famous lines from Akshay Kumar’s film Welcome and wrote, “Bhaissab ye aap konsi field me aa gaye.” To this Kuldeep replied, “Jassi feild koi bhi ho entry solid honi chahiye heheeh.”

Not just Bumrah and Chahal, even Raina joined in the fun as he asked Kuldeep what is it.

Meanwhile, Bumrah, Chahal and Kuldeep are not a part of the Indian team for the ongoing home series against South Africa. They are expected to make a comeback soon.

“I am not worried about not being picked for the last two T20I series. Maybe the selectors felt I needed a break. Maybe the team thinks some changes are required. I respect that, and I have no complaints. I see this as an opportunity to do well in Tests,” the 24-year-old cricketer said.

Virat Kohli-led Team India will look to keep the winning momentum as they take on South Africa at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the last T20I.