By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Jasprit Bumrah’s Baby Boy Gets Special Gift From Pakistan After IND Vs PAK Tie Proceeds To Reserve Day
Jasprit Bumrah missed India's match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 to be with his wife as they welcomed baby boy Angad Jasprit Bumrah.
Colombo: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gifted a special gift to Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah’s new-born boy after their Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023 was called off for the day on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The India vs Pakistan match will continue on the Reserve Day on Monday with full quota of 50 overs to be played.
Trending Now
Spreading joy 🙌
Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX
— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.