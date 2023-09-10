Home

Sports

Jasprit Bumrah’s Baby Boy Gets Special Gift From Pakistan After IND Vs PAK Tie Proceeds To Reserve Day

Jasprit Bumrah’s Baby Boy Gets Special Gift From Pakistan After IND Vs PAK Tie Proceeds To Reserve Day

Jasprit Bumrah missed India's match against Nepal in the Asia Cup 2023 to be with his wife as they welcomed baby boy Angad Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi gives a special gift to Jasprit Bumrah for the latter's baby boy in Colombo. (Image: Screengrab)

Colombo: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi gifted a special gift to Indian counterpart Jasprit Bumrah’s new-born boy after their Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2023 was called off for the day on Sunday at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The India vs Pakistan match will continue on the Reserve Day on Monday with full quota of 50 overs to be played.

Trending Now

Spreading joy 🙌 Shaheen Afridi delivers smiles to new dad Jasprit Bumrah 👶🏼🎁#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/Nx04tdegjX — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 10, 2023

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES