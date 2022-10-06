Mumbai: India’s premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup and that has sent all plans for a toss. The Rohit Sharma-led side does not look potent without Bumrah on their side. That is exactly the impact Bumrah has in any format. The 28-year-old pacer has been suffering from a back injury because of which he has been ruled out of the mega event. He has also been facing flak on social space after being ruled out. Fans reckon he prioritizes franchise cricket over playing for his country. On Wednesday, the pacer came up with a cryptic post for his detractors. On his Instagram story, he shared a picture of Winston Churchill’s quote that read: “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.”Also Read - Virat Kohli Scored 100 India Forgot Their Asia Cup. If Babar Azam... - Ramiz Raja Slams Critics Ahead of Ind-Pak T20 WC Match

Bumrah earlier said: "I am gutted that I won't be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care and support I've received from my loved ones. As I recover, I'll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia."