Mumbai: Back in Mumbai after a successfull series against Sri Lanka, Indian pace ace Jasprit Bumrah gave major husband goals on Tuesday. Bumrah took to social media and penned a heartwarming note for wife Sanjana Ganesan on their first marriage anniversary. While thanking her for being there beside him, Bumrah shared a beautiful short clip from their wedding on Instagram to celebrate the completion of their year together.Also Read - MS Dhoni Retirement: Will CSK Captain Play IPL 2023? Franchise Unclear

Bumrah wrote: “Life is better when we’re together. There’s no better way to say it really. You make me happier, kinder, funnier, more peaceful, knowing that we both add meaning and stability to each other’s lives. One year is just a small, tiny fraction of the time I plan on spending with you, happy anniversary. I love you.❤” Also Read - India Record 15th Consecutive Series Win At Home Since Losing To ENG In Dec 2012; Most By Any Team

While Sanjana is in New Zealand covering the ongoing Women’s World Cup, Bumrah will soon be seen in action for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022.