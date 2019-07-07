India vs Sri Lanka: The Men in Blue beat Sri Lanka in a convincing manner to go top of the points table for the moment. Veteran Sri Lankan cricketer Lasith Malinga announced his retirement after the last match of the CWC’19 campaign. Malinga, who has played a lot of cricket in India in the cash-rich IPL for Mumbai Indians alongside Jasprit Bumrah had a moment together after the match. The two Mumbai Indians cricketers took a picture together after the match and Bumrah posted it on his social handles. “An honour to play with you and an honour to play against you! LEGEND” read Bumrah’s post.

An honour to play with you and an honour to play against you! LEGEND 🎯 pic.twitter.com/SMjpeOaziV — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) 6 July 2019

It is no secret that it is Bumrah who has learnt a whole lot from spending time with Malinga and that has helped in his growth. It is in some ways like a master-prodigy relationship.

Here is how fans reacted:

Good bye Lasith Malinga… We Indians owe you for Jasprit Bumrah 💞 🇮🇳🇱🇰 — Harry Manchanda 🇮🇳 (@HarmanManchanda) 6 July 2019

Malinga deserves dronacharya award 🥇 — Monica (@monicas004) 6 July 2019

Malinga had so much to do to make Bumrah the bowler he’s today. — Prantik (@Frankie__Ball) 6 July 2019

Meanwhile, ace batsman Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer on the planet to score five hundreds in a single World Cup edition on Saturday. Rohit played a magnificent knock of 103 to guide Team India to a comprehensive seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their final league match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley, Leeds. Courtesy this hundred, Rohit had eclipsed former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara’s (4 centuries) record of scoring most hundreds in a single edition. (SCORECARD)

Rohit’s opening partner – KL Rahul (111) also scored a brilliant ton and his maiden World Cup century which helped India to overhaul the 265-run target with 39 balls to spare. Rohit and Rahul also surpassed their own opening best as they added 189 for the first wicket in 30.1 overs as India dominated the Sri Lankan bowling attack. This was also Rohit’s 3rd successive hundred in the ongoing edition of World Cup and his 27th overall in ODIs. (MATCH HIGHLIGHTS)