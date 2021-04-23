Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan made headlines when the news of their marriage became public. The newlyweds have managed to keep most things under the wraps, yet the overflow of love was evident when Sanjana posted a picture on Instagram ahead of the Mumbai Indians game against Punjab Kings. As there was good light, Sanjana made the most of it by taking a ‘great photo’. Also Read - PBKS vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians T20 Match 17 at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 7.30 PM IST April 23 Friday

Once Sanjana posted the picture, Bumrah could not hold back his love as he reacted. Bumrah loved the post and the pictures and replied with a 'red heart' on Instagram. Check the picture and post here…

The couple recently tied the knot in a hush-hush ceremony in Goa. Reports suggest that only 20 guests were allowed to attend the marriage and no mobile phones were permitted in the venue due to the pandemic and the couple wanted to ensure they get thereprivacy.

While Sanjana is currently part of the IPL broadcasting crew, Bumrah is Mumbai Indians’ premier pacer.