Jasprit Bumrah’s Workload To Be Monitored During IPL 2023; NCA Yet To Issue NOC To India Pacer

Jasprit Bumrah last played for India in a T20I against Australia at home last year in September.

Jasprit Bumrah has been out of international action for past six months. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: India fast bower Jasprit Bumrah, who was ruled out of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy due to a back injury, hasn’t been issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) by the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and his workload is to be monitored during IPL 2023.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, the Mumbai Indians pacer has played a couple of practice games at BCCI’s Bengaluru facility over the last 10 days. It is learnt that the NCA managers aren’t satisfied with his progress and no issued a NOC required to be considered for national call-up.

With BCCI omitting Bumrah from the squads for final two Tests and ODI series against Australia, the 29-year-old is likely to play directly in the IPL that starts on March 31. It is understood that board too wants Bumrah not to hurry into international cricket but go step-by-step and play the T20 games before being considered for the top-level competition.

Although the BCCI;s plan is yet to be out on Bumrah, but according to the report, the BCCI will oversee his progress. Several foreign boards issue conditional NOCs to players playing in the IPL requesting the franchises to pay heed to certain parametres.

The BCCI is likely to follow that path, considering the World Test Championship final is just after the IPL and then there is the ODI World Cup at home. Bumrah last played for India in a T20I against Australia at home last year in September. Bumrah was named in the India squad for ODIs against Sri Lanka last month but was ruled out few days after.

