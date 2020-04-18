Former South African skipper Shaun Pollock on Saturday said that former India pacer Javagal Srinath did not get his due credit despite being a good bowler in that era. Also Read - I Have Attitude Towards Liars And Traitors: Gautam Gambhir Tells Shahid Afridi

During a Sky Sports podcast discussion with former West Indies fast bowler Michael Holding and England’s Stuart Broad, Pollock said, “I thought India’s Javagal Srinath didn’t get the credit he deserved.” Also Read - BCCI Reveals 'Team Mask Force' in Fight Against Coronavirus Pandemic | WATCH VIDEO

Hailing combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies, Pollock said England’s James Anderson and Stuart Broad are the best in the present era. Also Read - David Warner, Daughter Indi Dance To Katrina Kaif's 'Shiela Ki Jawaani' Song During Coronavirus Lockdown | WATCH VIDEO

“In my era, you had great combinations like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis for Pakistan and Curtly Ambrose and Courtney Walsh for West Indies. Australia had Glenn McGrath and Brett Lee. You now have James Anderson and Stuart Broad in this era,” he said.

Praising former Windies pacer Malcolm Marshall as the greatest, Pollock recalls meeting him early in his career and how it changed his outlook towards fast bowling.

“(Malcolm) Marshall was next level and I was lucky enough to meet him early in my career as it made me think about fast bowling in a completely different way,” he said.

However, since his retirement in 2008, Pollock has been most impressed by his fellow countryman Dale Steyn, who had overtaken him as South Africa’s leading wicket-taker in Tests in December, 2018.

“But since I’ve stopped playing, l cannot have enough respect for (Dale) Steyn. His ability to shape the ball upfront at high speed and then come back later and reverse it,” he said.