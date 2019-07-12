Man who dons many hats, Javed Akhtar, has joined Lata Mangeshkar in requesting former India skipper MS Dhoni not to retire amid speculations. The noted poet feels that Dhoni is a terrific middle-order batsman and with Kohli always going up to Dhoni for suggestions, he feels the World Cup-winning captain should not even consider it. He also feels there is a lot of cricket left in the 38-year-old. “As a middle order batsman or a WK M S Dhoni is a totally dependable n trustworthy. Virat is graceful enough to accept that Dhoni’s understanding of game is an advantage for the team.One can see that a lot of cricket is still left in Him . Why even talk about his retirement,” read his post.

Earlier, Lata Mangeshkar requested Dhoni to do the same in a tweet. “Namaskar M S Dhoni ji.Aaj kal main sun rahi hun ke Aap retire hona chahte hain.Kripaya aap aisa mat sochiye.Desh ko aap ke khel ki zaroorat hai aur ye meri bhi request hai ki Retirement ka vichar bhi aap mann mein mat laayiye,” read her tweet.

Dhoni scored a gritty 50 off 72 balls as he kept India in the match and carried the hopes of a billion single-handedly. Once he was run-out, thanks to a brilliant piece of fielding by Guptill it actually shattered a billion hopes around the world.