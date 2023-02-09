Home

Javed Miandad Clarifies ‘Go to Hell’ Statement on BCCI and Team India Regarding Asia Cup 2023, Says We Are Independent

“Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t''- Javed Miandad.

Javed Miandad Clarifies 'Go to Hell' Statement on BCCI and Team India Regarding Asia Cup 2023, Says We Are Independent. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Former Pakistan cricketer and legend Javed Miandad have clarified his latest ‘Go to Hell’ statement on BCCI and Team India regarding the Asia Cup 2023 hosting rights.

Pakistan are the hosts of the Asia Cup 2023 and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah earlier stated that India won’t be traveling to their neighbouring country for the tournament and instead it will be held in a neutral venue. In reply the former Pakistan skipper said, ‘India Nahi Aata Toh Bhaad Mein Jaye (If India don’t want to come, they can go to hell)’.

Now in his clarification, he has made it clear that he said it in a positive way and his words were portrayed in a twisted manner.

“Do you know what hell means? If you don’t want to play just don’t. We don’t have a problem. Ask the Indian cricketers. They’ll also say that there should be cricket between these two teams in their respective countries. It’ll benefit both nations. If they think that their (India) not coming to Pakistan makes any difference, let me tell you that it doesn’t. That’s what I meant. We are independent. Pakistan has produced world-class cricketers as well as hockey players. Everywhere around the world, neighbour countries are playing with each other,” Miandad said in a video shared on YouTube.

“What I meant by my comment was if you are not playing, what should we do? It’s not like if India play, we’ll get something out of it. I am just saying, there’ll be a good relationship between the two countries,” Miandad explained.

”There are some people in India twist things. But if you take the Indian masses, they are not like this only. My comment was also twisted. They didn’t understand what I meant. I said it in a positive way,” he further added.

