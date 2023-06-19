Home

Javed Miandad Wants Pakistan to Refuse BCCI to Travel to India For ICC ODI World Cup 2023 | WATCH

ODI World Cup 2023: While the suspense keeps growing, Miandad's comments is surely going to draw reactions.

India vs Pakistan, ODI WC 2023

Lahore: Amid much speculation over will Pakistan travel to India for the ODI World Cup match later this year, former cricketer Javed Miandad has expressed his opinion on what should be PCB’s stand over the matter. As per Miandad, the Pakistan side should not travel to India for the WC clash which is likely to take place at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. There are multiple reports that Pakistan may actually refuse to travel to India as BCCI has rejected PCB’s hybrid model for the Asia Cup. While the suspense keeps growing, Miandad’s comments is surely going to draw reactions.

While speaking to reporters recently, Miandad said: “Main sabse pehle refuse kar du aur jab tak India hamare paas nahi aaye hume nahi jana chahiye. India is supposed to come and play in Pakistan. Pehle yehi hota tha, ek saal woh aate the, ek saal hum. Par jis tarike se unka behaviour hai…agar India jab tak hamare paas nahi aata aur nahi khelta, hume koi zaroorat nahi hai. We are better than them. Hamari cricket unse bohot unchi hai aur zabardast hai. Hume inki fikar nahi hai. Naa aao, main kehta hu ki bhaad mein jaao nahi aate to. Hume kya farak padta hai.”

پاکستان کو ورلڈ کپ کیلئے بھارت نہیں جانا چاہیئے… مودی نے کرکٹ کیساتھ بھارت کو بھی تباہ کردیا ہے، جاوید میانداد#Pakistan #India #AsiaCup2023 #Cricket pic.twitter.com/kpmSJkEsqs — Ali Hasan 🏅 (@AaliHasan10) June 18, 2023

With the hybrid model being accepted by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Pakistan is now bound to come to India and play.

With the hybrid model being accepted by Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Pakistan is now bound to come to India and play.