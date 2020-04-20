Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Irfan Pathan recalled an incident during his second series against Pakistan, after making his debut in Australia in 2003-04. Also Read - Coronavirus: Yuzvendra Chahal's Latest TikTok Video With Sister During COVID-19 Lockdown is Hilarious | WATCH

Javed Miandad, who was the head coach of the Pakistan cricket team, during one of his press conferences said bowlers like Irfan are there in every street in Pakistan.

The left-arm pacer revealed that his father had read these comments and wanted to meet Miandad in person.

“I remember Javed Miandad saying something like bowlers like Pathan are there in every street of Pakistan. My father, I remember, reading that news, he didn’t like it at all. I remember in the last game as well, he came to Pakistan, he came to me and said ‘I want to go to the dressing room of Pakistan and meet Javed Miandad‘ and I said ‘I don’t want you to go there’,” Pathan said during the Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected.

The Baroda-born also recalled Miandad’s meeting with his father, where the head coach denied having said anything wrong against the bowler.

“As soon as Miandad saw my father, he stood up and said, ‘no I didn’t say anything about your son’. My father had a smirk on his face and said, ‘I didn’t come here to say anything to you. I wanted to meet you as you were a wonderful player’.”

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the Pathan brothers have been doing social work by providing relief material, like masks, to the people who need it.