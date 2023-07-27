Home

Jay Shah Calls For Meeting Today, BCCI to Finalise India-Pakistan ODI World Cup Schedule

With it now final that the date will be changed, the Board of Control of Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah has called for a meeting with state associations.

Jay Shah schedules meeting for today. (Image: Twitter)

Delhi: In a strange turn of events, it is now believed that the much-awaited India-Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 match, which was scheduled to take place on October 15 at the Narendra Modi stadium, will be rescheduled. The rescheduling will happen due to festivities in the state leading to security concerns. With it now final that the date will be changed, the Board of Control of Cricket in India secretary Jay Shah has called for a meeting with state associations. As per an InsideSport report, the talk will also be on the new date for the India-Pakistan game. As per multiple reports, the match could be played a day earlier on October 14. But this is not official.

“I feel it will be in the best interest of all concerned that we meet again to exchange notes and take stock of any issue which needs discussion and decision. Accordingly, you are hereby requested to attend a meeting of the World Cup hosting associations,” the letter sent to all state associations states by Shah read.

Not just the high-profile India versus Pakistan match, Narendra Modi stadium – which has been allotted five matches – will also host England vs Australia on November 5 followed by South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10 before the final on November 19.

Unfortunately, the booking of hotels and accomodations have already started. Now, the change of date is going to affect a lot of fans logistically.

“We are mulling the options that we have and a decision will be taken soon. We have been told by the security agencies that a high-profile game like India vs Pakistan, for which thousands of travelling fans are expected to reach Ahmedabad, should be avoided since they will be stretched because of Navratri,” a top BCCI official was quoted as saying by the publication on Wednesday.

