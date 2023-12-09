Home

Jay Shah Gives ‘MAJOR UPDATE’ On Hardik Pandya’s Availability In Indian Side | CHECK DEETS

The Indian all-rounder was also not included in any team for the South Africa tour starting from December 10.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has given the latest update regarding Hardik Pandya’s return. Jay Shah has also said that the former Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper may return in the upcoming Afghanistan T20 series. The upcoming series will take place in January.

The Afghanistan men’s cricket team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in January, The T20I series will start on January 11 and will go on till January 17.

The first of the three-match T20I series is scheduled for the 11th of January in Mohali, followed by the second and third matches on January 14th and 17th in Indore and Bengaluru, respectively.

“Afghanistan Cricket Board confirms that the Afghanistan National Cricket Team will tour India for a three-match T20I series in early January 2024. The three T20I matches are scheduled for the 11th, 14th & 17th of January,” said a statement from ACB.

The BCCI secretary Shah told PTI that Indian all-rounder Pandya could be fit for the three-match T20 series against Afghanistan in January. The all-rounder was injured during the group stage match of the recently concluded ICC ODI World Cup 2023 between India and Bangladesh in Pune where he suffered an ankle injury and he was failed to recover, hence he was ruled out of the entire tournament.

“Hardik Pandya could be fit for Afghanistan T20 series in January,” the BCCI secretary said, as quoted by PTI.

Hardik Pandya could be fit for Afghanistan T20 series in January: BCCI secretary Jay Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 9, 2023

Since then he has been out of the team. The Indian all-rounder was also not included in any team for the South Africa tour starting from December 10. This will be the only T20 series of the Indian team before the T20 World Cup to be held in June.

