Jay Shah To Resign As ACC President To Run For ICC Chairman Post – Report

Jay Shah is likely to run for the post of ICC Chairman. If he gets elected, he will become the third Indian after N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to get this position.

New Delhi: BCCI Secretary Jay Shah is likely to resign from his position as the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President to run for the post of ICC Chairman in November. Currently, the position is with New Zealand’s Greg Barclay and he has been in power since November 2020. If Jay Shah gets elected, he will become the third Indian after N Srinivasan and Shashank Manohar to become the International Cricket Council Chairman.

