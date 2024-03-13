Home

‘Jay Shah Took Personal Interest’: Rishabh Pant Reveals How BCCI & NCA Helped In Recovery

Rishabh Pant will be seen in action after December 2022 where he featured in two Test match series against Bangladesh.

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant who is out of action since 2022 will make a comeback in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League where he will lead his franchise Delhi Capitals revealed that he was trying to get fit before the recently concluded Test series against England.

Pant also said that BCCI secretary Jay Shah took a personal interest in his recovery and NCA along with the Indian cricket board helped him so much for his comeback from injury.

“I was trying to get fit before the Test series against England – BCCI & NCA were very helpful, Jay Shah took personal interest, they didn’t want to rush me in longest format, slowly built the workload, you need to appreciate, if someone take care you like that” said Pant on TOI.

Pant has been granted a fitness clearance for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a medical and fitness update.

After undergoing an extensive 14-month rehab and recovery process, following a life-threatening road mishap on December 30th, 2022, near Roorkee, Uttarakhand, Rishabh Pant has now been declared fit as a wicket-keeper batter for the upcoming TATA IPL 2024,” BCCI statement read.

The IPL 2024 will mark Pant’s return to action since the two-match Test series in Bangladesh ended in December 2022. A couple of days after the series ended, Pant miraculously survived a near-fatal car crash while on the way to his hometown Roorkee on December 30, 2022.

He has undergone multiple surgeries and extensive rehab to reach a stage where he is ready to return to cricketing action.

The BCCI also provided a medical update on fast bowlers Mohd Shami and Prasidh Krishna, saying the pace duo will miss the upcoming edition of the IPL after undergoing surgery for their respective injury issues.

Rishabh Pant-led DC will play their IPL opener clash against Punjab Kings on March 23 at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium.

