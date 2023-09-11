Top Recommended Stories

Jay Shah TRENDS on X After Rain Plays Spoilsport During Ind-Pak Asia Cup Super 4 Match in Colombo

Asia Cup 2023, Super 4: Jay Shah faces the heat on X after play gets called-off in Colombo due to rain.

Updated: September 11, 2023 9:04 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Jay Shah faces heat on social space. (Image: X)

Colombo: Asian Cricket Council President Jay Shah was among the top trends on X on Sunday night and Monday morning after India versus Pakistan Asia Cup Super 4 match in Colombo was called off due to rain. Most fans are blaming Jay Shah for not picking the right venue for th match. The ACC president is yet to react and in all probability he will not. The match started yesterday after Pakistan opted to bowl. Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill got the side off to a belligerent start. But soon after they were dismissed, it started to rain and no more play was possible, forcing the game to move to the Reserve Day. Here is how fans are reacting and why Jay Shah is trending on X.

“First thing first Pakistan deserved to host the entire Asia Cup at home, imagine what if we refuse to go to India for the WC & it ends up moving to some other neutral venue? BCCI and it’s sec Jay Shah needs to be called out for such blatant hypocrisy,” said Wasim Akram during his commentary stint.


