Home

Sports

Jay Shah’s Stern Warning To Players Skipping Domestic Cricket, BCCI Secretary Says ‘Non Participation Will Carry Severe Implications’

Jay Shah’s Stern Warning To Players Skipping Domestic Cricket, BCCI Secretary Says ‘Non Participation Will Carry Severe Implications’

Ishan Kishan is the most notable name among the centrally contracted cricketers who has skipped domestic cricket despite being fit.

Jay Shah wrote a letter to all the centrally contracted cricketers skipping domestic cricket. Ishan Kishan (R) is the most notable name among all.

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah wrote a strong-worded letter to all centrally contracted players as well as to those playing for India A, warning them about non-participation in domestic games and the ‘severe implications’ it will have. Shah’s warning comes to the fore after several cricketers including India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan skipped the ongoing Ranji Trophy for Jharkhand despite repeated reminders. At a time when veterans like Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are sweating out at domestic cricket for an India comeback, Kishan continued to be in IPL mode, something that didn’t go well with the Indian team management.

Trending Now

According to the letter, as reported by the Indian Express, the major concern was the ‘trend of players prioritising the IPL over domestic red-ball cricket’. “There is a recent trend that has started to emerge and is a cause for concern. Some players have begun prioritising the IPL over domestic cricket, a shift that was not anticipated. Domestic cricket has always been the foundation upon which Indian cricket stands, and it has never been undervalued in our vision for the sport,” Shah’s letter read.

You may like to read

Shah reiterated that domestic cricket is the backbone of Indian cricket and serves as a feeder line to the ational team. “Our vision for Indian cricket has been clear from the outset – every cricketer aspiring to play for India must prove themselves in domestic cricket. Performance in domestic cricket remains a critical yardstick for selection and non-participation in domestic cricket will carry severe implications,” the BCCI secretary added.

Surely, IPL has played and is playing its part in contributing to the Indian cricket team but shared BCCI’s concerns about ‘the health and status of domestic cricket’. Besides Kishan, Rajasthan’s Deepak Chahar and Mumbai’s Shreyas Iyer too skipped their final round Ranji Trophy games.

Shah also cited Sunil Gavaskar’s example and spoke about how legends embraced opportunities to represent their states. “Legends like Sunil Gavaskar exemplified this dedication, playing club cricket the morning they arrived from an international tour. Domestic cricket was seen not just as a commitment but as a responsibility and a source of pride,” he wrote.

Earlier, after the second Test match between India and England, head coach Rahul Dravid clarified Kishan’s current position. The former captain clearly stated that the Jharkhand wicketkeeper will have to play some matches to be considered for selection.

There is way back for anyone and everyone. Whenever he is ready, I didn’t say he has to play domestic cricket, I said whenever he is ready, he needs to play some cricket and come back. The choice is his. We are not forcing him to do anything,” Dravid had said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.