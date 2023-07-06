Home

Sports

Jaydev Unadkat Dismisses Virat Kohli During Warm-up Game in Barbados Ahead of Ind-WI 1st Test | WATCH

Jaydev Unadkat Dismisses Virat Kohli During Warm-up Game in Barbados Ahead of Ind-WI 1st Test | WATCH

Ind vs WI: The ball was a touch short and outside the off-stump, Kohli played a nothing short only to edge it and get caught.

Virat Kohli OUT (Image: Screengrab)

Barbados: Virat Kohli is arguably the best batter in the world, if not the best. He would hold the key to India’s fortunes in the Carribbean, but it seems his age-old problem with flirting with balls outside the off-stump remains. The former India captain was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat during a warm-uo game in Barbados on Wednesday. It is not something the fans would be happy about ahead of the Tests versus the Windies. Unfortunately, Kohli does not have a lot of time to correct that problem.

Trending Now

Here is the video where you can see Kohli getting dismissed:

You may like to read

Virat kohli is dismissed to unadkat in the practice match. pic.twitter.com/GNGKzrRpyd — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) July 5, 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES