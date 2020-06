Dream11 Team Prediction

JD vs SZA CBA League 2020: Captain And Fantasy Basketball Tips For Todays Jiangsu Dragons vs Shenzhen Match at Audi Dome 10 AM IST June 20:

The Chinese Basketball Association, often abbreviated as the CBA, is the first-tier professional men’s basketball league in China. It is widely regarded as the preeminent professional men’s basketball league in Asia.

The league is commonly known by fans as the CBA, and this acronym is even used in Chinese on a regular basis. The CBA should not be confused with the National Basketball League (NBL), which is a professional minor league. There is also a Women’s Chinese Basketball Association (WCBA).

My Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Yang Linyi

Shooting Guard: Antonio Blakeney (SP), Bai Haotian

Small Forward: Huang Rongqi, Pengyu Lu

Power Forward: Li Yi, Wei Liu

Center: Quanxi Wu

Starting 5s

Jiangsu Dragons: Hongfei Shi (PG), Antonio Blakeney (SG), Huang Rongqi (SF), Wei Liu (PF), Quanxi Wu (C)

Shenzhen: Yang Linyi (PG), Bai Haotian (SG), Pengyu Lu (SF), Zijie Shen (PF), Lu Yiwen (C)

Squads

Jiangsu Dragons (JD): Hong Wang, Hongfei Shi, Zhang Xiran, Antonio Blakeney, Liu Jiange, Xin Sun, Huang Rongqi, Yifan Hou, Yucheng Wu, Zhou Zhao, Li Yi, Wei Liu, Xuxin Zhao, Haoran Jiang, Quanxi Wu, Yuxuan Liu

Shenzhen (SZA): Yang Linyi, Rong Zifeng, Yu Dehao, Li Xiang, Xining He, Bai Haotian, Quan Gu, Pengyu Lu, Duo Meng, Zijie Shen, Baishi Chen, Yufeng Han, ZhongMian He, Muhao Li, Lu Yiwen, Yiming Zhao

