Jemimah's Grandparents Watches Her Game Live For First Time From Stadium | PHOTOS

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Grandparents Watches Her Game Live For First Time From Stadium | SEE PHOTOS

An attacking half-century by captain Meg Lanning (70 off 42) along with vital cameos by Jess Jonassen (42 not out off 20) and Jemimah Rodrigues (34 not out off 22) powered Delhi Capitals to 211/4 in 20 overs.

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues who is currently playing for the franchise Delhi Capitals in the inaugural season of Women’s Premier League 2023 shared a photo with her family after her team beat the UP Warriorz by 42 runs at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy on Tuesday.

After match, Jemimah went to meet her family who was at the ground the cricketer also revealed that her Grandparents watched her game live for the first time from the ground.

This was the first time my grandparents watched me play live at the stadium! Nothing like having your family behind you! Blessed and Grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/a5iUhH680Q — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 7, 2023

“This was the first time my grandparents watched me play live at the stadium! Nothing like having your family behind you! Blessed and Grateful ❤️ ” tweeted Jemimah.

Chasing a big total, UP skipper Alyssa Healy showed her aggressive intent right from the first ball, hitting five boundaries in the first three overs. But, Jess Jonassen inflicted a double blow as she removed Healy (24 off 17) and Kiran Navgire (2) in the same over, which was 4th of the innings.

Jess Jonassen was Delhi’s most successful bowler with her 3-43 while Marizanne Kapp (1-29) and Shikha Pandey (1-18) picked one wicket each.

Brief scores: Delhi Capitals 211/4 in 20 overs (Meg Lanning 70, Jess Jonassen 42 not out, Jemimah Rodrigues 34 not out; Shabnim Ismail 1-29) beat UP Warriorz 169/5 in 20 overs (Tahlia McGrath 90 not out, Alyssa Healy 24; Jess Jonassen 3-43) by 42 runs.

