Mumbai: Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni are easily the most popular Indian cricketers and to say that one is in their league is a tall claim to make. Well, star women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has made that claim recently on social space and her tweet has instantly gone viral. Jemimah shared a picture of her doing a split on the crease during the CWG 2022 final – something that Dhoni and Kohli have done in the past.

Looks like I’m now part of Elite Company pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

Jemimah played a crucial role for India in the CWG recently. In the summit clash versus heavyweights Australia, she scored an important 33 off 33 balls. In an earlier game against Barbados, Jemimah hit a classy 56 off 46 balls.

“Definitely I’ve worked on my power game, but more than that, I’ve understood my game better,” Rodrigues said after the game vs Barbados.

“I’m not a power-hitter, I’m a placer. I can hit the singles and doubles well; I know how to manoeuvre the field. I think that is my strength. My game is not very flashy, but even without that, I end up with a good strike rate. That is what I realised I don’t have to be someone else; I have to be Jemimah Rodrigues to score. This is what has helped me,” she added.

Jemimah is 21 currently and has a long career ahead of her.