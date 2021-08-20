London: From scoring runs with the bat in The Hundred to strumming the guitar like a pro, young Indian batting sensation Jemimah Rodrigues has impressed and how. She also did a little commentary stint during India versus England Test at Lord’s, London. The Maharashtra-born cricketer is surely ticking the right boxes.Also Read - India's Predicted Playing XI For 3rd Test vs England, Headingley, Leeds: Virat Kohli-Led India Likely to Field Same Team

The Northern Superchargers batter got her season off to a dream start, smashing 92* off 43 balls. She followed that up with a couple of blazing fifties to accumulate 241 runs in five innings, averaging 60.25 and striking at 154.48. Surely, she has been the flavour of the season in the UK. Also Read - VIDEO: MS Dhoni Unleashes Beast Mode in CSK's First Training Session in Dubai Ahead of IPL 2021

Recently, Rodrigues opened up about the prospect of having a Women’s Indian Premier League. She spoke of the possibility of how women’s cricket would improve. The 20-year-old reckons there is so much to learn by sharing the dressing room with overseas players. Also Read - Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan Always Protected me as Younger Brother: Ex-Pakistan Pacer Shoaib Akhtar

“When we see the WBBL happening, then the KSL and now the Hundred, we are all like, when will we have our own IPL? It is going to make women’s cricket better. Imagine, the domestic girls here in England, the kind of experience they are having, sharing dressing rooms with international players. There is so much to learn.

“Once they realise that OK, this is the standard, this is what I need to go out and do, they will want to work harder and work better. That’s very important in India because there is a lot of gap between the domestic and international side in India. In every street in India you see boys and girls playing cricket – there isn’t any shortage of future players! I think it’s high time we had an IPL.”