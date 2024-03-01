Home

Jemimah Rodrigues’ Reaction After Smriti Mandhana’s Dismissal in WPL 2024 Match Goes VIRAL | WATCH

Jemimah, who was fielding near the boundary, was spotted jumping in the air in jubilation.

Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana is easily one of the top cricketers in the women’s circuit. She is also an extremely important player for the Royal Challengers and on Thursday night – she almost took her side over the line against the Delhi Capitals. Smriti hit a blazing 73 off 43 balls and looked to be set to win it for her side, but unfortunately she could not gun down the total. In a clip that is now going viral on social space shows Jemimah Rodrigues’ expression when Smriti is dismissed. Jemimah, who was fielding near the boundary, was spotted jumping in the air in jubilation. Here is the clip of what exactly transpired.

Epic celebration of Jemimah Rodrigues sums up reaction of all DC fans after the wicket of Smriti Mandhana ❤️❤️! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/DsISpwplKh — Aman (@CricketSatire) February 29, 2024

Eventually, the Capitals won the match by 25 runs.

Following the loss, Smriti blamed the bowling as she reckoned they conceded too many runs. Smriti also said that women’s cricket is progressing.

“The way we bowled in the first two matches, we didn’t live up to that with our bowling. But one bad day in such a tournament happens, we have to come back strongly. They were plus 15 but we are in the game, but the chat was if myself and Sophie bat till the 14th over then we have a chance. Women’s cricket is progressing, I have been working on increasing my shot range. We won’t be too critical, we didn’t bowl and field the way we wanted, it happens but we move on,” Smriti said in the post-match presentation.

