Jemimah Rodrigues sets sights on inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy after World Cup triumph

The Women's Champions Trophy will be played in the T20 format, giving India another chance to compete for an ICC title soon after their World Cup success

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Delhi Capitals captain Jemimah Rodrigues celebrates scoring fifty runs during the Women’s Premier League 2026 final match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women and Delhi Capitals Women at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi, Vadodara district of Gujarat, on Thursday, February 5, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Jemimah Rodrigues is already looking ahead to another major challenge after playing an important role in India’s historic ODI World Cup triumph last year. The India batter has now set her sights on the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy, which is scheduled to be played in February 2027.

India won their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup in November 2025 after beating South Africa by 52 runs in the final in Navi Mumbai. Rodrigues was one of the key players in India’s memorable campaign. Her biggest contribution came in the semi-final against Australia, where she smashed an unbeaten 127 to help India reach the final.

The success has only increased Rodrigues’ hunger to win more titles with India. She believes the team now knows what it takes to reach the top and wants to repeat that feeling in future tournaments.

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“We’ve tasted success once, and we know what it feels like to be at the top. The more you taste it, the more you want to be there,” Rodrigues said while speaking on JioHotstar’s ‘Follow the Blues’.

The Women’s Champions Trophy will be a new tournament for women’s cricket. The event is scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka from February 14 to 28, 2027. It will be played in the T20 format, giving India another chance to compete for an ICC title soon after their World Cup success.

For Rodrigues, the tournament will also be a special occasion as she prepares to be part of the first-ever edition. However, she insists that the team’s approach will remain the same.

“It’s happening for the first time ever in women’s cricket, and I’ll be a part of it for the first time as well, so it’ll be pretty special,” she said.

Before the Champions Trophy, though, Rodrigues has an immediate fitness concern to deal with. The batter has been ruled out of the remainder of The Hundred after suffering a hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave.

Rodrigues had made a good start to the competition, scoring 143 runs in six innings at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19. Southern Brave have since brought in Australia’s Charli Knott as her replacement.

The injury has also raised doubts over Rodrigues’ participation in the upcoming Women’s T20 Asia Cup. The tournament begins on August 28, with India scheduled to start their campaign against Thailand on August 30.

With the Asia Cup just around the corner, Rodrigues faces a race against time to recover fully. For India, her fitness will be important as the team prepares for another busy period in women’s cricket.