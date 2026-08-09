Jemimah Rodrigues suffers hamstring injury during The Hundred, faces Asia Cup fitness concern

The Indian team will be looking to defend its strong record in the competition, having won the Women's Asia Cup seven times, more than any other side

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India Women’s Jemimah Rodrigues bats during a training session ahead of the third T20I match against South Africa women's national cricket team in Johannesburg on Wednesday, April 22, 2026. (Photo: IANS/X/@BCCIWomen)

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has suffered an injury setback just weeks before the start of the Women’s Asia Cup. Rodrigues has been ruled out of the ongoing Hundred competition in England after picking up a hamstring injury while playing for Southern Brave.

The injury comes at an important time for the Indian team, with the Asia Cup scheduled to begin later this month. India will be hoping that Rodrigues recovers in time to be part of the tournament.

Rodrigues has been an important part of India’s batting line-up, especially in the middle order. She is currently India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is, having scored 2,824 runs at a strike rate of 119.

The 25-year-old had been representing Southern Brave in the Hundred and had made a useful contribution before the injury brought her campaign to an early end. Rodrigues scored 143 runs in the competition at an average of 35.75 and a strike rate of 131.19.

Her ability to rotate the strike and find boundaries makes her a key player in India’s T20 setup. She can also play according to the situation, which gives the team another option in the middle overs.

The timing of the injury, however, will concern the Indian team management. The Asia Cup begins on August 28, leaving Rodrigues with only a few weeks to recover and regain full fitness.

India will begin their campaign against Thailand on August 30. The team will be looking to defend its strong record in the competition, having won the Women’s Asia Cup seven times, more than any other side.

For now, there is no indication that Rodrigues has been ruled out of the Asia Cup. The Indian management is expected to monitor her recovery closely before taking a call on her availability.

The hamstring injury means Rodrigues will now have to focus on rehabilitation rather than match practice. Missing the remainder of the Hundred is also a setback because regular games would have helped her prepare for the Asia Cup.

India have several batting options, but replacing Rodrigues’ experience will not be easy. She has been part of the international setup for several years and has played important knocks for the team across formats.

The focus will now be on how quickly she recovers. If Rodrigues can return to full fitness before the Asia Cup, India will hope to have one of their key batters available for the tournament.