Washington: American tennis player Jennifer Brady has pulled out of next month’s Australian Open due to a left foot injury, the tournament organisers said on Sunday. The 26-year-old Brady reached her maiden grand slam final at last year’s event at Melbourne Park, losing in straight sets to Naomi Osaka.Also Read - World No. 4 Karolina Pliskova Withdraws From Australian Open

Australia Open Tweeted: Also Read - Concocted News That Novak Djokovic Has Applied For Vaccine Exemption to Play in Australian Open: Paul McNamee

Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen 💙 — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 18, 2021

Also Read - Australian Open 2022: Top Doubles Player Pierre-Hugues Herbert Pulls Out of The Tournament Over Vaccine Stance

“Our 2021 finalist @jennifurbrady95 has withdrawn from #AusOpen 2022 due to a left foot injury. Wishing you a speedy recovery Jen,” .

The world number 25 has not played since retiring from her second-round match against Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati in August.

She has now joined the list of players – Karolina Pliskova, Serena Williams, Bianca Andreescu and Roger Federer in missing the tournament, which is set to be played from January 17.