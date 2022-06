JER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints

JER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, CWC One Day Challenge League B Fantasy Hints: Captain, Vice-Captain – Jersey vs Italy, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Kyambogo Cricket Oval at 12:30 PM IST June 21, Tuesday.

Here is the CWC One Day Challenge League B Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JER vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction, JER vs ITA Fantasy Cricket Prediction, JER vs ITA Playing 11s CWC One Day Challenge League B, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Jersey vs Italy, Fantasy Playing Tips –CWC One Day Challenge League B.

TOSS – The CWC One Day Challenge League B toss between Jersey vs Italy will take place at 12:00 PM (IST).

Time – 12:30 PM

Venue: Kyambogo Cricket Oval

JER vs ITA My Dream11 Team

Manpreet Singh, Jonty Jenner, Gian Meade, Nick Greenwood (VC), Charles Perchard, Dom Blampied (C), Harrison Carlyon, Crishan Kalugamage, Jaspreet Singh, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Ben Stevens

JER vs ITA Probable Playing XI

Jersey: Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford(wk), Charles Perchard©, Elliot Miles

Italy: Nikolai Smith, Joy Perera, Manpreet Singh(wk), Gian Meade, Marcus Campopiano, Nicholas Maiolo, Gareth Berg©, Crishan Kalugamage, Hasnat Ahmed, Jaspreet Singh, Madupa Fernando