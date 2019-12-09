Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Prediction Jersey vs Kenya 10th One-Dayer Men’s CWC Challenge League 2019 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match JER vs KEN at Al Amerat Cricket Ground, Oman (Turf 1): In match no. 10 of Men’s CWC Challenge League B 2019 on December 09, Kenya will take on Jersey at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Muscat, Oman. Jersey’s disappointing start to the tournament makes it a must-win contest for them against Kenya. They have so far managed to win only one out of the three matches. On the other hand, it’s quite the same story for Kenya. They are yet to open their account after playing three games and are currently fifth on the table. The situation of both the teams make it a crucial tie for both the sides to keep their hopes in the tournament alive. Kenya’s last match was against Uganda. In that match, Uganda won by three wickets with four balls remaining. In their first match against Italy, the latter registered an easy four-wicket win over the African nation.

TOSS – The toss between Jersey and Kenya will take place at 10.30 AM (IST).

Time: 11 AM IST.

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Turf 1), Oman.

My Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Irfan Karim

All-rounders – Collins Obuya, Dominic Blampied, Ben Stevens (vc), Nat Watkins

Batsmen – Rakesh Patel, Jonty Jenner, Nick Greenwood (C)

Bowlers –Julius Sumerauer, Elliot Miles, N Odhiambo

JER vs KEN Probable Playing XIs

Jersey: Nat Watkins, Josh Lawrenson, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Jonty Jenner, Dominic Blampied, Corey Bisson, Jake Dunford (wk), Julius Sumerauer, Charles Perchard (C), Elliot Miles

Kenya: Irfan Karim (C/wk), Naman Patel, Dhiren Gondaria, Rakep Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngoche, Rushab Patel, Emmanuel Bundi, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji

JER vs KEN SQUADS

Jersey: Charles Perchard (c), Corey Bisson, Dominic Blampied, Harrison Carlyon, Jake Dunford (wk), Nick Ferraby, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jonty Jenner, Elliot Miles, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson, Ben Stevens, Julius Sumerauer, Benjamin Ward, Nick Greenwood.

Kenya: Irfan Karim, Dhiren Gondaria, Aman Gandhi, Rakep Patel, Rushab Patel, Collins Obuya, Shem Ngolche, Naman Patel, Lameck Onyango, Jadhavji Bhimji, Sachin Bhudia, Nehemiah Odhiambo, Emmanuel Bundi, Lucas Oluoch.

