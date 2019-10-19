Dream11 Prediction

Jersey vs Nigeria Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 6, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier Group B JER vs NIG at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi 15:40 PM IST:

Jersey made the cut for the qualifiers by topping the table in the Europe Region Qualifiers where they played eight matches and lost merely one. Soon after the morale-boosting tournament, their confidence took a beating when they were blanked by Qatar in the 3-match T20 series. On the other hand, Nigeria would consider themselves lucky as they got a ticket for the Qualifiers after Zimbabwe were suspended. They will look to make the most of it. Undoubtedly, Jersey will start favourites against Nigeria.

TOSS – The toss between the Jersey vs Nigeria will take place at 3.10 PM (IST).

Time: 3.40 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

JER vs NIG Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Keeper – Ademola Onikoyi

Batters – Chimezie Onwizilike, Nick Ferraby (VC), Daniel Ajekun (C), Nick Greenwood

All-Rounders – Leke Oyede, Ben Stevens, Dominic Blampied

Bowlers – Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard, Vincent Adewoye

My Dream11 Tips and Tricks

Ademola Onikoyi, Chimezie Onwizilike, Nick Ferraby (VC), Daniel Ajekun (C), Nick Greenwood, Leke Oyede, Ben Stevens, Dominic Blampied, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Charles Perchard, Vincent Adewoye

JER vs NIG Probable Playing XIs —

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Dominic Blampied, Jonty Jenner, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard (C), Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (WK).

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Sesan Adedeji, Chimezie Onwizilike, Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, Ademola Onikoyi (C & WK), Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye.

SQUADS–

Jersey: Nick Ferraby, Harrison Carlyon, Ben Stevens, Nick Greenwood, Dominic Blampied, Jonty Jenner, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Elliot Miles, Charles Perchard (C), Julius Sumerauer, Jake Dunford (WK), Benjamin Ward, Corey Bisson, Rhys Palmer, William Robertson.

Nigeria: Daniel Ajekun, Leke Oyede, Sesan Adedeji, Chimezie Onwizilike, Vincent Adewoye, Isaac Okpe, Ademola Onikoyi (C & WK), Daniel Gim, Sylvester Okpe, Chima Akachukwu, Abiodun Abioye, Yusuf Gershon, Segun Ogundipe, Sulaimon Runsewe, Mohameed Taiwo.

