Christchurch: Australia all-rounder Jess Jonassen believes that hosts New Zealand are shaping up to be the team to beat in the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup starting from March 4. New Zealand, led by Sophie Devine, recently defeated India 4-1 in a bilateral series at Queenstown. The last time New Zealand hosted a Women's Cricket World Cup, they emerged as champions in 2000, defeating Australia by four runs.

"Based on recent form, New Zealand are right up there. It's in their home conditions and they've got Suzie Bates back after missing the last few seasons with her shoulder injury. They've got some great depth coming through at the moment. If they continue to fire the way they have in their recent series against India, then they're going to be really tough to beat," said Jess on SEN Breakfast show.

Jess, who bowls left-arm spin and is expected to lead Australia's spin department, stated that six-time champions are keen to rectify their mistakes from the 2017 campaign in England, where they lost to eventual runners-up India in the semifinals. It was also something which skipper Meg Lanning had admitted during the official captains' interaction on Friday.

“We’ve looked to try take the game on and play a positive, attacking brand of cricket. I think everyone’s really looking forward to the challenge of another 50-over World Cup. There was the disappointment at the end of our last one, so we’re looking to rectify a lot of things and hopefully come away with the trophy.”

Jess was happy with the fact that there is a lot of competition for spots in Australia’s playing eleven, meaning a headache for selectors ahead of their tournament opener against defending champions England on March 5 in Hamilton. “We have a really strong squad and everybody knows there’s a lot of competition for spots. That’s really healthy to have.”