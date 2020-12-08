PSG has terminated star striker Jesse Rodriguez’s deal with the club following a sex scandal. Apart from his involvement in infidelity, the former Real Madrid player also broke lockdown rules which amounted to PSG taking a stern call against the Spanish footballer. The 27-year old has been accused of having an affair with his partner’s model friend and was caught by the shutterbugs on a number of occasions. Also Read - Cadiz 2-1 Barcelona: Lionel Messi Fails to Score as Ronald Koeman's Men Suffer Shock Defeat Against Newly-Promoted Club in LaLiga Clash

With his contract set to end in the next six months, Parc des Princes felt they have had enough of Rodriguez. Also Read - Cristiano Ronaldo Injury Update: Will Juventus Star Play Serie A Fixture Today Versus Torino?

Rodriguez was guilty of cheating Aurah Ruiz on a number of occasions with her model friend Rocio Amar. Amar also took to social media and posted Instagram audio clips where the footballer refers to his wife as ‘crazy’ and ‘boring’. Also Read - Lionel Messi, Neymar in Same Team Would be Great: PSG President's Hints at Signing Barcelona Icon

Rocio had earlier also revealed about their ‘sexual encounters’ in a Madrid nightclub.

PSG would find themselves in a spot of bother as this comes to light hours after Neymar said that he would not like to extend his contract with the club if they do not get Barcelona star Lionel Messi onboard.

Paris Saint-Germain and @JeseRodriguez10 have agreed to terminate the player’s contract, which was due to expire on June 30, 2021https://t.co/D3lOPbYdfm — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) December 6, 2020

The club also issued a statement which read: “Paris Saint-Germain and Jesé have agreed to terminate the player’s contract, due to expire on 30 June 2021. The 27-year-old from Las Palmas in the Canary Islands arrived in Paris in the summer of 2016. Jesé played 18 matches in all competitions for the Rouge & Bleu, scoring two goals and winning one Ligue 1 title (2020), one Coupe de la Ligue (2017) and one Trophée des Champions (2017). Paris Saint-Germain wishes Jesé all the best for his professional career.”