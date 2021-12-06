JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JFC vs ATKMB at GMC Athletic Stadium: Jamshedpur FC will look to convert the draws into win against the heavyweight ATK Mohun Bagan, when they host the Mariners on Monday at the GMC Athletic Stadium. The Mariners began their campaign with two dominating wins, but were hammered by reigning champions Mumbai City FC in their previous game. Jamshedpur FC, on the other hand, have played out two draws and one win, and are yet to lose this season. Can Jamshedpur FC pile up on the misery of Habbas' side or ATK Mohun Bagan will return to winning ways? It all comes down to what transpires on the pitch on Monday. However, for now, let's take a look at the preview of the game. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Team Prediction, JFC vs ATKMB Fantasy Football Prediction, JFC vs ATKMB Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium.

JFC vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh, Pritam Kotal, Subhasish Bose, Peter Hartley, Alexandre Lima, Manvir Singh, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Nerijus Valskis, Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna.

Captain: Roy Krishna, Vice-captain: Nerijus Valskis.

JFC vs ATKMB Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart.

ATK Mohun Bagan: Amrinder-Singh Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Deepak Tangri, Manvir Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, Hugo Boumous, Joni Kauko, Roy Krishna, Liston Colaco.

JFC vs ATKMB Squads