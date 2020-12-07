JFC vs ATKMB Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Hero Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today's Match JFC vs ATKMB Match 20 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: ATK will be eyeing to go top when they face Jamshedpur FC in the match 20 of the Indian Super League 2020-21 on Monday in Vasco. ATK have won all their three matches so far and collected nine points. On the other hand, Jamshedpur are winless having lost twice and drawn one game out of their three matches of the season so far.

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and ATK Mohun Bagan will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 7.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

JFC vs ATKMB My Dream11 Team

Arindam Bhattacharja; Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal, Stephen Eze, Sandesh Jhingan; Jayesh Rane, Javier Hernandez, Carl McHugh, Jackichand Singh, Nerijus Valskis (vice-captain), Roy Krishna (captain).

JFC vs ATKMB Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Aitor Monroy, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Nerijus Valskis

ATK Mohun Bagan FC: Arindam Bhattacharya, Tiri, Sandesh Jhingan, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Javi Hernandez, Jayesh Rane, Subhashish Bose, Prabir Das, Manvir Singh, Roy Krishna

JFC vs ATKMB Full Squads

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

ATK Mohun Bagan: Arindam Bhattacharja, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba, Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi, Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh, David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

