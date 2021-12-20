JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JFC vs BFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: In a high-octane battle on magnificent Monday of Hero ISL tournament, Jamshedpur FC will take on Bengaluru FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium. The Hero ISL JFC vs BFC match will start at 7:30 PM IST – December 20. Seeking a return to winning ways, Bengaluru FC will have their task cut out when they take on Jamshedpur FC and their scintillating forward Greg Stewart in the Indian Super League in Bambolim on Monday. Former champions Bengaluru are on a wretched six-game winless run, managing to pull off a draw against ATK Mohun Bagan in a thrilling encounter that ended 3-3. The Blues showed character in the game and that should boost their confidence, but in Jamshedpur, they will have more than a formidable opponent to deal with. Bengaluru are placed 10th in the 11-team table, having five points from seven games. Jamshedpur are at the other end of the table, sitting third with 11 points from six games. A win on the morrow will take them to within one point of Mumbai City FC although the league leaders will have a game in hand. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction, JFC vs BFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, JFC vs BFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC will start place at 7:30 PM IST – December 20.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app.

JFC vs BFC My Dream11 Team

Goalkeeper: TP Rehenesh

Defenders: Eli Sabia, Alan Costa, Peter Hartley

Midfielders: Alex Lima, Bruno Silva Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Komal Thatal

Strikers: Cleiton Silva, Gerg Stewart (VC), Neriujis Valskis (C)

JFC vs BFC Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Lallawmawma, Eli Sabia, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Pronay Halder, Neriujis Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Bengaluru FC: Gupreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Alan Costa, Roshan Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Pratik Chaudhari, Bruno Silva Almeida, Jayesh Rane, Suresh Wangjam, Cleiton Silva, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika.

JFC vs BFC SQUADS

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Eli Sabia, Pronay Halder, Ishan Pandita, Boris Thangjam, Gorachand Mamdi, Sandip Mandi, Karan Amin, Mobashir Rahman, PC Laldinpuia, Pawan Kumar (GK), Vishal Yadav(GK), Ritwik Kumar-Das, Jordan Murray, Mohit Dhami (GK), Anas Edathodika, Farukh Choudhary.

Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet Singh-Sandhu (GK), Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Roshan-Singh, Ajith Kumar, Parag Satish Srivas, Alan Costa, Jayesh Rane, Danish Farooq-Bhat, Bruno Silva Almeida, Cleiton Silva, Prince Ibara, Pratik Chaudhari, Suresh-Singh Wangjam, Sunil Chhetri, Edmund Lalrindika, Udanta-Singh, Iman Basafa, Yroundu Musavu-King, Sarthak Golui, Ajay Chhetri, Lara Sharma (GK), Sharon P (GK), Biswa Darjee, Sivasakthi Narayanan, Namgyal Bhutia, Aakashdeep Singh, Damaitphang Lyngdoh, Muirang Wungyanyg, Bidyashagar Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Rohit Kumar, Leon Augustine.

