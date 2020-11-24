JFC vs CFC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today's Match JFC vs CFC at Tilak Maidan Stadium: Both Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will kickstart their respective ISL 2020-21 campaign tonight when they face each other at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco.

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction ISL 2020-21 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Player List, CFC Dream11 Team Player List, JFC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips -Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC ISL 2020-21, Online Football Tips – ISL 2020-21-21, Online Football Tips And Prediction – JFC vs CFC ISL 2020-21

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League 2020-21 match between Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC will start at 7.30 PM IST – November 24.

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco.

JFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

Vishal Kaith, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Alex Lima, Nicholas Fitzgerald, Nerijus Valskis (vice-captain), Rafael Crivellaro (captain)

JFC vs CFC Predicted Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Jackichand Singh, David Grande, Nerijus Valskis, Joyner Lourenco, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, William Lalnunfela, Peter Hartley

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Eli Sabia, Rafael Crivellaro, Jakub Sylvestr, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Reagan Singh, Enes Sipovic, Memo Moura, Esmael Goncalves

JFC vs CFC Full Squads

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

Chennaiyin FC: Revanth BY, Vishal Kaith, Karanjit Singh, Samik Mitra, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai, Enes Sipovic, Reagan Singh, Eli Sabia, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Remi, Balaji Ganesan, Aqib Nawab, Deepak Tangri, Fatkhulo Fatkhuloev, Thoi Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Memo Moura, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rafael Crivellaro, Abhijit Sarkar, Pandiyan Sinivasan, Germanpreet Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Edwin Vanspaul, Jakub Sylvestr, Aman Chetri, Rahim Ali, Esmael Goncalves

