JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL

Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's JFC vs CFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: There will be plenty of familiarness when Jamshedpur FC and Chennaiyin FC lock horns in the 2021-22 ISL in Bambolim on Sunday. Once of Chennaiyin, Owen Coyle brought along with him Nerijus Valskis to Jamshedpur last season. The lethal marksman completes a dramatic transfer back to the team where he scored 15 goals, leading them to the ISL final two seasons ago. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JFC vs CFC Dream11 Team Prediction, JFC vs CFC Fantasy Football Prediction T10 game, JFC vs CFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.

KICK-OFF TIME: The Hero ISL match between Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will start place at 9:30 PM IST – January 2.

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium, Fatorda.

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar app.

JFC vs CFC My Dream11 Team

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Komal Thatal, Nerijus Valskis, Mirlan Murzaev, Rahim Ali.

Captain: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain: Anirudh Thapa.

JFC vs CFC Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Ritwik Das, Alex Lima, Greg Stewart, Jordan Murray.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith, Reagan Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Anirudh Thapa, Vladimir Koman, Mirlan Murzaev, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Rahim Ali, Nerijus Valskis.

JFC vs CFC SQUADS

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh (GK), Laldinliana Renthlei, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Ricky Lallawmawma, Alexandre Lima, Jitendra Singh, Komal Thatal, Seiminlen Doungel, Greg Stewart, Eli Sabia, Pronay Halder, Ishan Pandita, Boris Thangjam, Gorachand Mamdi, Sandip Mandi, Karan Amin, Mobashir Rahman, PC Laldinpuia, Pawan Kumar (GK), Vishal Yadav(GK), Ritwik Kumar-Das, Jordan Murray, Mohit Dhami (GK), Anas Edathodika, Farukh Choudhary.

Chennaiyin FC: Vishak Kaith, Samik Mitra, Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Reagan Singh, Salam Ranjan Singh, Edwin Sydney Vanspaul, Jerry Lalrinzuala, Narayan Das, Deepak Devrani, Davinder Singh, Slavko Damjanovic, Balaji Ganesan, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Ariel Borysiuk, Anirudh Thapa, Germanpreet Singh, Melroy Assisi, Subhadip Majhi, Johnson Mathews, Rahim Ali, Jobby Justin, Mirlan Murzaev, Suhail Pasha, Vladimir Koman, Lukasz Gikiewicz, Aqib Nawab, Rahul K, Mohamed Liyakaath, Nerijus Valskis.