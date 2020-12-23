JFC vs FCG Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Tips and Prediction Indian Super League 2020-21 – Fantasy Football Tips, Predicted XIs For Today’s Match JFC vs FCG Match 38 at Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco: In the match No. 38 of ISL 2020-21, Jamshedpur FC will be taking on FC Goa at Tilak Maidan Stadium tonight. Jamshedpur have played seven matches so far – won two, lost one and four have ended in a draw. On the other hand, Goa have two wins, three defeats and two drawn games from their seven matches so far. “The boys have been doing well as they do in every game. They are a wonderful group, very professional, disciplined and motivated and we obviously want to continue to maintain the unbeaten run and equally want to win the match and get three points,” Jamshedpur head coach Own Coyle said ahead of the clash. Also Read - ECB vs SHA Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's ECB Blues vs Sharjah at ICC Academy, Dubai at 9:30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Kick-Off Time: The Indian Super League match between Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa will start at 7.30 PM IST – December 23. Also Read - FUJ vs DUB Dream11 Team Prediction and Tips Emirates D20 - T20 Semi-Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain, Fantasy XI, Toss Timing For Today's Fujairah vs Dubai at ICC Academy, Dubai at 5:30 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Venue: Tilak Maidan Stadium, Vasco. Also Read - HEA vs STR Dream11 Team Prediction And Hints Big Bash League Match 13: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers T20 at The Gabba, Brisbane 1.45 PM IST December 23 Wednesday

Rehenesh TP, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Laldinliana Renthlei, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Alberto Noguera, Brandon Fernandes, Nerijus Valskis (vice-captain), Igor Angulo (captain)

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Ricky Lallawmawma, Mobashir Rehman, Alex Lima, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Aniket Jadhav, Nerijus Valskis

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, James Donachie, Seriton Fernandes, Ivan Gonzalez, Saviour Gama, Lenny Rodrigues, Alberto Noguera, Edu Bedia, Brandon Fernandes, Jorge Ortiz Mendoza, Igor Angulo

Jamshedpur FC: Pawan Kumar, Niraj Kumar, TP Rehenesh, Raj Mahato, Vishal Yadav, Narender Gahlot, Joyner Lourenco, Ricky Lallawmawma, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Stephen Eze, Subhash Barua, Manash Protim Gogoi, Aitor Monroy, Alexandre Lima, Amarjit Singh, Jackichand Singh, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Mohammad Mobashir, Jitendra Singh, Gaurab, Manisana Singh, Harsha Parui, Gorachand Mamdi, Billu Teli, Nerijus Valskis, William Lalnunfela, John Fitzgerald, David Grande, Sapam Kennedy, Bhupender Singh, Aniket Jadhav

FC Goa: Mohammad Nawaz, Naveen Kumar, Shubham Dhas, Antonio D’Silva, Sarineo Fernandes, Aiban Dohling, Ivan Gonzalez, James Donachie, Leander D’Cunha, Mohamed Ali, Sanson Pereira, Saviour Gama, Seriton Fernandes, Alberto Noguera, Alexander Jesuraj, Brandon Fernandes, Edu Bedia, Flan Gomes, Jorge Mendoza, Lenny Rodrigues, Nestor Dias, Phrangki Buam, Princeton Rebello, Redeem Tlang, Seiminlen Doungel, Aaren D’Silva, Devendra Murgaonkar, Igor Angulo, Ishan Pandita, Makan Chothe

