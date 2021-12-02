JFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Predictions Hero Indian Super League

Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC Dream11 Team Prediction Hero ISL- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s JFC vs HFC at GMC Athletic Stadium: Coming off a memorable victory over defending champions Mumbai City FC, Hyderabad FC will be raring to go when they take on in-form Jamshedpur FC in Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Thursday (December 2). The game will be the first of six for Manolo Marquez’s men in a hectic December, and incidentally, all of them are scheduled to be played at the same venue. Currently in fourth position, Owen Coyle’s Red Miners are fresh from a 3-1 victory over FC Goa and will be high on confidence going into this game. Here is the Hero ISL Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and JFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction, JFC vs HFC Fantasy Football Prediction, JFC vs HFC Probable XIs Hero ISL, Fantasy Football Prediction – Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, Fantasy Playing Tips – Hero ISL.Also Read - TAD vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Team Abu Dhabi vs Delhi Bulls, Team News For Match 30 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 9:30 PM IST December 2 Thursday

Time: 7:30 PM IST. Also Read - NW vs BT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Abu Dhabi T10: Captain, Vice-captain, Playing 11s For Today's Northern Warriors vs Bangla Tigers, Team News For Match 29 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium 7:30 PM IST December 2 Thursday

Venue: GMC Athletic Stadium. Also Read - ISL: Mumbai City Hammer ATK Mohun Bagan By 5-1, Vikram Pratap Singh Scores Brace

JFC vs HFC My Dream11 Team

Laxmikant Kattimani, Peter Hartley, Asish Rai, Laldinliana Renthlei, Chinglensana Singh, Alexandre Lima, Yasir Mohammad, Joao Victor, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

Captain: Nerijus Valskis, Vice-captain: Bartholomew Ogbeche.

JFC vs HFC Probable Playing XIs

Jamshedpur FC: TP Rehenesh, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Peter Hartley, Jitendra Singh, Seiminlen Doungel, Komal Thatal, Alexandre Lima, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Hyderabad FC: Laxmikant Kattimani, Chinglensana Singh, Juanan, Akash Mishra, Asish Rai, Joao Victor, Aniket Jadhav, Yasir Mohammad, Hitesh Sharma, Joel Chianese, Bartholomew Ogbeche.

JFC vs HFC Squads